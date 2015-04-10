UPDATE 1-New Issue- Red Electrica prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

(Updating zpage)

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones SAU

Guarantor Red Electrica de Espana, S.A.U. and

Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.521

Reoffer price 99.521

Yield 1.176 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 24, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, LaCaixa & CITI

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1219462543

