BRIEF-Companies announce pricings for their Shenzhen IPOs
April 13, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies announce pricings for their Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following companies have announced pricings for their Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details.

* Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 11.68 yuan per share, aims to raise 388.6 million yuan ($62.54 million): bit.ly/1O5R42i

* Shandong Laiwu Jinlei Wind Power Technology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 31.94 yuan per share, aims to raise 359.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1cohtN6

* Ningbo MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 27.51 yuan per share, aims to raise 779.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1aIebD8

* Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 21.47 yuan per share, aims to raise 300.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1z9pZ7D

* Beijing ConST Instruments Technology Inc says sets its IPO at 18.12 yuan per share, aims to raise 184.8 million yuan: bit.ly/1IWSxGG

* ShengXing Group Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 5.74 yuan per share, aims to raise 344.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1OqSbLV

* Nanjing Quanxin Cable Technology Co Ltd says sets its IPO at 12.91 yuan per share, aims to raise 261.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1yjhziN

$1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
