New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2020 bond

April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 01, 2020
Coupon 8.0 pct
Issue price 98.506
Reoffer price 96.881
Yield 8.377 pct
Reoffer yield 8.8 pct
Spread 11.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 7.4 pct Due 2020 TURKGB
Payment Date April 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m& u & 1.625 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 400 million Turkish lira
When fungible
