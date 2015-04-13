New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2020 bond

April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 01, 2020

Coupon 8.0 pct

Issue price 98.506

Reoffer price 96.881

Yield 8.377 pct

Reoffer yield 8.8 pct

Spread 11.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 7.4 pct Due 2020 TURKGB

Payment Date April 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m& u & 1.625 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 400 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS1139474206

