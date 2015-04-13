New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower DEUTSCHE HYPOTHEKENBANK AG DHY Corp

(Deutsche Hypo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 20,2022

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.348

Reoffer yield 0.219 pct

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DHY4457

