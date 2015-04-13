FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower DEUTSCHE HYPOTHEKENBANK AG DHY Corp

(Deutsche Hypo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 20,2022

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.348

Reoffer yield 0.219 pct

Spread Minus 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DHY4457

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

