New Issue-Commerzbank adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

April 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.39

Reoffer price 100.39

Yield 0.367 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSH Nord, ABN, CIBC, RBS,

BMO, Deka & MPS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000CZ40KN6

