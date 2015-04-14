FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen LNG declares force majeure, halts all production over worsening security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Yemen’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant said on Tuesday it has declared force majeure due worsening security and has halted all production at the plant.

“Due to further degradation of the security situation in the vicinity of Balhaf, Yemen LNG has decided to stop all LNG producing and exporting operations and start evacuation of the site personnel,” the company said in a statement on its website.

As a result, it has declared force majeure to its various stakeholders, it added.

Last week, sources told Reuters that fighting had forced the plant to take one of its production units, or trains, off line. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)

