New Issue- PFZ Schweiz prices multi tranche deal

April 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken AG

(PFZ Schweiz)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2020

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 101.688

Yield -0.1 pct

Spread 27.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Temporary ISIN CH0278667099

ISIN CH0256434595

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 333 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 30, 2030

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 101.49

Yield 0.397 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0278667115

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 460 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 12, 2024

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 100.129

Yield 0.11 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0278667107

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

