New Issue-Wihlborgs Fastigheter prices 500 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-Wihlborgs Fastigheter prices 500 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

(Wihlborgs Fastigheter)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23,2018

Coupon 3 months Stibor + 100 basis points

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S & Nordea.

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
