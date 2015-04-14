New Issue-Berlin prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Berlin, Land Von
(Berlin)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 22,2025
Coupon 0.250 pct
Issue price 98.8240
Reoffer price 98.8240
Spread Minus 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date April 22,2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deka & DB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)