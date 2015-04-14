New Issue-Sundsvall prices 200 mln SEK 2020 FRN

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Municipality of Sundsvall

(Sundsvall)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date August 21,2020

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 21.5 basis points

Payment Date April 21,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0007045455

