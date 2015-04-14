New Issue- HS1 adds 96.5 mln stg to 2038 Inflation Linked bond

Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Inflation linked bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower HIGH SPEED 1(HS1)
Guarantor HS1 Limited, High Speed Rail Finance PLC & Helix Acquisition Limited
Issue Amount 96.5 million sterling
Maturity Date November 1,2038
Coupon 1.566 Inflation Linked coupon
Payment Date April 17,2015
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds
Ratings A-(S&P) & A-(Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
