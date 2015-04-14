FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HS1 adds 96.5 mln stg to 2038 Inflation Linked bond
April 14, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- HS1 adds 96.5 mln stg to 2038 Inflation Linked bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Inflation linked bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower HIGH SPEED 1(HS1)

Guarantor HS1 Limited, High Speed Rail Finance PLC & Helix Acquisition Limited

Issue Amount 96.5 million sterling

Maturity Date November 1,2038

Coupon 1.566 Inflation Linked coupon

Payment Date April 17,2015

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds

Ratings A-(S&P) & A-(Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0888569299

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

