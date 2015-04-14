New Issue- SPITAL LIMMATTAL prices 120 mln CHF 2025 bond

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SPITAL LIMMATTAL

Issue Amount 120 million swiss franc

Maturity Date May 15, 2025

Coupon 0.550 pct

Issue price 100.3650

Reoffer price 100.3650

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0276581094

