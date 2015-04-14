New Issue- LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME LOAN SFH SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2022

Coupon 0.175 pct

Issue price 99.7570

Reoffer price 99.7570

Spread Minus 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date April 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012686087

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)