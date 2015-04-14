New Issue- LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

April 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME LOAN SFH SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2022
Coupon 0.175 pct
Issue price 99.7570
Reoffer price 99.7570
Spread Minus 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date April 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, LBBW & Natixis
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law French
