New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2020 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date September 10, 2020
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 100.72
Reoffer price 99.12
Yield 7.69 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SAGB
Payment Date April 23 , 2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue will total 1.50 billiob rand
When fungible
