New Issue-S Immo AG prices 65 mln euro 2027 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower S Immo AG

Issue Amount 65 million euro

Maturity Date April 21,2027

Coupon 3.250 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.25 pct

Spread 266.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 21,2015

Lead Manager(s) ERSTE & RBI

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A1DWK5

