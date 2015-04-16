New Issue- IPF adds 100 mln euro to 2021 bond

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Personal Finance Plc
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 7, 2021
Coupon 5.750 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yiled 5.75 pct
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI & HSBC
Ratings BB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 400 million euro when fungible
Parent ISIN XS1054714248
