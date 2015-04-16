New Issue- IPF adds 100 mln euro to 2021 bond

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Personal Finance Plc

(IPF)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 7, 2021

Coupon 5.750 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yiled 5.75 pct

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI & HSBC

Ratings BB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 400 million euro when fungible

Parent ISIN XS1054714248

ISIN XS1222608876

