New Issue- LF Hypotek prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek Publ AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2022
Coupon 0.250 pct
Issue price 99.9520
Reoffer price 99.9520
Spread Minus 4.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps
Payment Date April 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Danske, JP Morgan, Natixis
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
