New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond
April 16, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date May 23, 2017

Coupon 9.750 pct

Issue price 99.725

Issue yield 9.883 pct

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa(Stable)(Moody‘s), AAA(Stable)(S&P) &

AAA (Stable)(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling: 1.1875 pct & M&U: 0.1875 pct)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 150 million Brazilian real when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1020328024

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
