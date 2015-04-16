New Issue- Zurich Insurance prices $300 mln 2045 bond

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower WILLOW NO 2 IRELAND PLC
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 01, 2045
Coupon 4.250 pct
Reoffer price 99.9460
Spread 217.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML & BARC
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
