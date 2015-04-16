New Issue- Virigin Money prices 300 mln stg 2020 bond

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Virgin Money Plc
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date April 21, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.879
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT, equivalent to 118 basis points
Over the 4.75 pct 2020
Payment Date April 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & RBS
Ratings BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
