TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results
April 17, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 17 (Reuters) Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Feb 28, 2015 ended Aug 31, 2014 to Aug 31, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.15 4.93 6.28 6.59

(+4.4 pct ) (+18.6 pct ) (+22.0 pct ) (+5.0 pct ) Operating 3.00 2.85 3.62 3.70

(+5.3 pct ) (+22.9 pct ) (+20.4 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) Recurring 2.55 2.36 2.86 3.09

(+7.9 pct ) (+20.4 pct ) (+12.3 pct ) (+8.0 pct ) Net 2.55 2.36 2.86 3.09

+7.9 pct +20.4 pct +12.3 pct +8.0 pct EPS 8,673 yen 8,188 yen 8,150 yen 8,800 yen Div 8,674 yen 8,039 yen 8,150 yen 8,800 yen

