BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma signs framework agreement on Chinese medicine trading centre
April 17, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma signs framework agreement on Chinese medicine trading centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement on Chinese medicine trading centre with Yulin government, total investment at least 200 million yuan ($32.27 million)

* Says signs strategic framework agreement on health service industry with Yulin government, total investment at least 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OlNpNR; bit.ly/1Janas9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
