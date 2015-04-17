BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma signs framework agreement on Chinese medicine trading centre

April 17 (Reuters) - Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement on Chinese medicine trading centre with Yulin government, total investment at least 200 million yuan ($32.27 million)

* Says signs strategic framework agreement on health service industry with Yulin government, total investment at least 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OlNpNR; bit.ly/1Janas9

