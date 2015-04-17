FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xin Jiang Hops to acquire pharma firm, to sell unit's stake to Carlsberg
#Beverages - Brewers
April 17, 2015

BRIEF-Xin Jiang Hops to acquire pharma firm, to sell unit's stake to Carlsberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Xin Jiang Hops Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a pharma firm worth about 6.13 billion yuan ($989.09 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to sell 50 percent stake in unit Xinjiang Wusu Brewery for 544.8 million yuan

* Says Carlsberg to own 100 percent of Wusu Brewery after Xin Jiang Hops’ stake sale

* Says shares to resume trading on April 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OMjIHX; bit.ly/1JPmAB8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
