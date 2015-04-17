FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development's Q1 net profit up, unit acquires two sites in Zhejiang
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 17, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development's Q1 net profit up, unit acquires two sites in Zhejiang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 12.3 percent y/y at 697.6 million yuan ($112.56 million)

* Says subsidiaries plans to set up two units with total registered capital of 110 million yuan

* Says unit wins bid for two sites in Zhejiang province for a combined 236.65 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HzEA33; bit.ly/1yASiRI; bit.ly/1cBWkz4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
