BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development's Q1 net profit up, unit acquires two sites in Zhejiang

April 17 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 12.3 percent y/y at 697.6 million yuan ($112.56 million)

* Says subsidiaries plans to set up two units with total registered capital of 110 million yuan

* Says unit wins bid for two sites in Zhejiang province for a combined 236.65 million yuan

($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi)