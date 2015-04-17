FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln NOK to 2020 bond
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 12:40 PM / in 2 years

New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln NOK to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Europeian Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 15,2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.25

Payment Date April 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English law

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion polish Norwegian crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1195588915

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

