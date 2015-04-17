New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln NOK to 2020 bond

Apr 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Europeian Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 15,2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.25

Payment Date April 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English law

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion polish Norwegian crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1195588915

