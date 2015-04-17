New Issue- EIB adds 750 mln NOK to 2020 bond

Apr 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Europeian Investment Bank
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 15,2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.25
Payment Date April 24,2015
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P)&
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English law
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion polish Norwegian crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
