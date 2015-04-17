New Issue- Anglian Water (Osprey) prices 210 mln stg 2023 bond

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

Guarantor Osprey Acquisitions Limited

Issue Amount 210 million sterling

Maturity Date April 30, 2023

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 348 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 2.250 pct September 2023

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Lloyds Bank

& The Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English law

ISIN XS1223283091

