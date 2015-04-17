FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Anglian Water (Osprey) prices 210 mln stg 2023 bond
April 17, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Anglian Water (Osprey) prices 210 mln stg 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

Guarantor Osprey Acquisitions Limited

Issue Amount 210 million sterling

Maturity Date April 30, 2023

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Spread 348 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 2.250 pct September 2023

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Lloyds Bank

& The Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English law

ISIN XS1223283091

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
