FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BOE Tech's 2014 net profit up 8.9 pct, to invest in display devices project
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 20, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BOE Tech's 2014 net profit up 8.9 pct, to invest in display devices project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 8.87 percent y/y at 2.56 billion yuan ($412.87 million)

* Says signs agreement on semiconductor display device production project in Fuzhou city worth 30 billion yuan

* Says plans to invest 40 billion yuan in thin-film transistor lcd production project in Hefei city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P4XWPL; bit.ly/1D5yrVS; bit.ly/1Ixhdp6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.