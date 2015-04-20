BRIEF-BOE Tech's 2014 net profit up 8.9 pct, to invest in display devices project

April 20 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 8.87 percent y/y at 2.56 billion yuan ($412.87 million)

* Says signs agreement on semiconductor display device production project in Fuzhou city worth 30 billion yuan

* Says plans to invest 40 billion yuan in thin-film transistor lcd production project in Hefei city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P4XWPL; bit.ly/1D5yrVS; bit.ly/1Ixhdp6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)