New Issue-Bumi Serpong Damai prices $225 mln 2020 bond

Apr 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk PT

(Bumi Serpong Damai)

Issue Amount $225 million

Maturity Date April 27,2020

Coupon 6.750 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS & CITI

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) & BB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law NY

