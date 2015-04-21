FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suning Universal's 2014 profit up, plans share private placement and set up unit in HK
April 21, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suning Universal's 2014 profit up, plans share private placement and set up unit in HK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Suning Universal Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 56.5 percent y/y at 762.5 million yuan ($122.97 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 17.5 percent y/y at 18.9 million yuan

* Says plans to set up investment unit in Hong Kong with registered capital of $99 million

* Says plans to raise up to 4.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares for property projects, to boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on April 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yNBlDG; bit.ly/1E5VAMZ; bit.ly/1zFUCBT; bit.ly/1Qecuhx; bit.ly/1Oau7Ak

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

