New Issue- Ansaldo Energia prices 350 mln euro 2020 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

(Ansaldo Energia)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date April 28,2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.875 pct

Spread 268.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas & Commerzbank

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

