New Issue-United Group adds 150 mln euro to 2020 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower United Group B.V.

(United Group)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date November 15,2020

Coupon 7.875 pct

Issue price 106.500

Reoffer price 106.500

Reoffer yield 6.568 pct

Spread 672 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2020,DBR

Payment Date April 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bnp Paribas & Citi

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 625 million euro when fungible

REGS ISIN XS1223776441

144A ISIN XS1223777175

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)