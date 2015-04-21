New Issue-United Group adds 150 mln euro to 2020 bond

Apr 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower United Group B.V.
(United Group)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date November 15,2020
Coupon 7.875 pct
Issue price 106.500
Reoffer price 106.500
Reoffer yield 6.568 pct
Spread 672 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2020,DBR
Payment Date April 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bnp Paribas & Citi
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total 625 million euro when fungible
