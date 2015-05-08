FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) Japan Rental Housing investments inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Mar 31, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.25 7.13 7.60 7.76

(+1.7 pct ) (+10.7 pct ) (+4.8 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) Operating 3.25 3.31 3.36 3.47

(-1.9 pct ) (+9.6 pct ) (+3.5 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) Recurring 2.48 2.60 2.54 2.62

(-4.6 pct ) (+10.9 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (+3.1 pct ) Net 2.48 2.60 2.54 2.61

-4.6 pct +11.0 pct +2.3 pct +3.1 pct EPS 1,680 yen 1,760 yen 1,545 yen 1,594 yen Div 1,680 yen 1,761 yen 1,700 yen 1,700 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.