New Issue- Aargauische KB prices 150 mln sfr 2022 bond
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Aargauische KB prices 150 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 18, 2022

Coupon 0.15 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.15 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) AarKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0279929712

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

