April 22 (Reuters) - Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 52.1 percent stake in Chengdu Yunke Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for 750.3 million yuan ($121.14 million) via share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on April 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Htqyj4; bit.ly/1Dd5SG0

