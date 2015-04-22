New Issue- Avinor prices 300 mln euro 2025 bond

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Avinor AS

(Avinor)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 29,2025

Coupon 1.000 pct

Issue price 99.8960

Reoffer price 99.8960

Reoffer yield 1.011 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Midswaps

Payment Date April 29,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DANSKE & Nordea

Ratings A1(Moody‘s) & AA-(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

ISIN XS1224958501

