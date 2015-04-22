New Issue- Avinor prices 300 mln euro 2025 bond

Apr 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Avinor AS
(Avinor)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 29,2025
Coupon 1.000 pct
Issue price 99.8960
Reoffer price 99.8960
Reoffer yield 1.011 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Midswaps
Payment Date April 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, DANSKE & Nordea
Ratings A1(Moody‘s) & AA-(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program
