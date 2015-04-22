New Issue- LeasePlan prices 200 mln SEK 2019 FRN

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower LeasePlan Corporation NV
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 5, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
