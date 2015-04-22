FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- LeasePlan prices 200 mln SEK 2019 FRN
#Financials
April 22, 2015

New Issue- LeasePlan prices 200 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower LeasePlan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 5, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1225132387

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
