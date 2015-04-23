New Issue- EIB prices AU$675 mln 2020 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount AU$675 million

Maturity Date April 30,2020

Coupon 2.500 pct

Reoffer price 99.2900

Reoffer yield 2.625 pct

Payment Date April 23,2015

Lead Manager(s) TD & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

