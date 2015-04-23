New Issue- EIB prices AU$675 mln 2020 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount AU$675 million
Maturity Date April 30,2020
Coupon 2.500 pct
Reoffer price 99.2900
Reoffer yield 2.625 pct
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) TD & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
