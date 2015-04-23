FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-UniCredit Czech Rep/Slovakia prices 250 mln euro 2020 bond
April 23, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue-UniCredit Czech Rep/Slovakia prices 250 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.824

Reoffer yield 0.661 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1225180949

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
