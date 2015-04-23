FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Cabei prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond
April 23, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Cabei prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion Economica

(Cabei)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 19,2021

Coupon 0.194 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.194 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Midswaps

Payment Date May 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) CS & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law NY

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN program

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

