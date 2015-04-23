New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thurday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 3,2017

Coupon 10.00 pct

Issue price 100.285

Reoffer price 100.285

Reoffer yield 9.780 pct

Payment Date May 7,2015

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS1038294531

