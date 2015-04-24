FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Spectris: stock hits 2.5-wk lows as Q1 underwhelms
#Hot Stocks
April 24, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Spectris: stock hits 2.5-wk lows as Q1 underwhelms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Spectris down c.2 pct as the testing & control equipment maker’s Q1 LfL sales growth disappoints

** Organic LfL sales up 1 pct in Q1 on a constant currency basis, short of analyst expectations and materially slower than the rebound seen in Q4

** Co blames lower sales to the pulp and paper industry, particularly in Asia Pacific, and decline in sales to the academic research sector

** N+1 Singer expects to trim FY forecasts of revenue of 1.27 bln stg and adjusted pretax profit of 209.2 mln stg by low single digit pct given the weaker-than-expected growth in Q1 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.net@reuters.net)

