April 24 (Reuters) - Yongyou Network Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 62.5 percent stake in Shanghai Internet firm for 125 million yuan ($20.18 million), lift investment in it by 50 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DXt6nh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)