UPDATE 1-New Issue-Rapid Holding prices 400 mln euro 2020 bond

Borrower Rapid Holding GmbH
(Rapid Holding )
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date November 15,2020
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 6.625 pct
Spread 673 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2020,DBR
Payment Date April 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s)
Fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law NY
RegS ISIN XS1223808749
