April 27 (Reuters) - Zhongli Science And Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 52.7 million yuan ($8.47 million) from net loss of 112.2 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1b5X9Pj

