BRIEF-Gree Real Estate's Q1 net profit jumps, plans share private placement

April 27 (Reuters) - Gree Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 11.2 percent y/y at 313.2 million yuan ($50.37 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 1,099.2 percent y/y at 802.1 million yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on April 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GoAlTE; bit.ly/1DsOFs7; bit.ly/1bvJsts; bit.ly/1QzFnF0

