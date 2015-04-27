FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gree Real Estate's Q1 net profit jumps, plans share private placement
April 27, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gree Real Estate's Q1 net profit jumps, plans share private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Gree Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 11.2 percent y/y at 313.2 million yuan ($50.37 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 1,099.2 percent y/y at 802.1 million yuan

* Says plans to raise up to 6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on April 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GoAlTE; bit.ly/1DsOFs7; bit.ly/1bvJsts; bit.ly/1QzFnF0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

