FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Denso -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 28, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Denso -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(refile the table)
Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Denso Corporation 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           4.31 trln       4.10 trln      4.47 trln     2.16 trln
                 (+5.2 pct)      (+14.4 pct)                             
  Operating        355.11          377.70         380.00        160.00   
                 (-6.0 pct)      (+44.0 pct)                             
  Recurring        397.43          419.57         407.00        175.00   
                 (-5.3 pct)      (+41.7 pct)                             
  Net              293.10          287.39         275.00        118.00   
                 (+2.0 pct)      (+58.2 pct)                             
  EPS            367.54 yen      360.85 yen      344.74 yen    147.93 yen
  EPS Diluted    367.45 yen      360.60 yen                              
  Ann Div        110.00 yen      105.00 yen     120.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         47.00 yen       47.00 yen      60.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         63.00 yen       58.00 yen      60.00 yen               
  NOTE - Denso Corporation is a top ranked maker of car electronics and 
 electrical parts
 .
  Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.