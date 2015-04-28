TABLE-FCC -2014/15 group results

Apr 28 (Reuters)- FCC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 153.94 144.89 165.00 80.50 (+6.2 pct) (+14.8 pct) Operating 9.05 13.64 10.80 4.20 (-33.7 pct) (+24.4 pct) Recurring 12.95 16.12 11.60 4.60 (-19.6 pct) (+22.8 pct) Net 6.76 13.15 7.50 2.80 (-48.6 pct) (+65.5 pct) EPS 134.70 yen 261.99 yen 149.44 yen 55.79 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - FCC is a major maker of clutches for motorcycles. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.