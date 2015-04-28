New Issue- Mun Hyp prices 250 mln euro 2020 bond

April 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank EG (Mun Hyp)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2020

Coupon 0.040 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.04 pct

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) MunHyp

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000MHB2465

