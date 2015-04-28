FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Mun Hyp prices 250 mln euro 2020 bond
April 28, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Mun Hyp prices 250 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank EG (Mun Hyp)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2020

Coupon 0.040 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.04 pct

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) MunHyp

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000MHB2465

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

