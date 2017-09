April 28 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

* Says Q1 net loss at 368.7 million yuan ($59.43 million)versus net profit of 260.3 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P1CitL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)