New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal

April 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute
(Pshypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 268 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 25, 2034
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 101.975
Reoffer price 101.975
Yield 0.514 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 202 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 4, 2023
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 100.207
Reoffer price 100.207
Yield 0.1 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 213 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 21, 2030
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.466
Reoffer price 99.466
Yield 0.412 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Temporary ISIN CH0280569119
Common terms
Payment Date May 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & SVR
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)